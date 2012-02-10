This Is The Most Expensive Car To Insure

Photo: Flickr via kenjonbro
The zippiest cars unsurprisingly have some of the highest insurance rates.Insure.com has just released its list of the most expensive cars to insure in 2012, based on the national annual average rate (via CBS).
The website found that the Audi R8 Spyder Quattro Convertible was the most expensive, at $3,384 per year.
Of the 20 cars in the list, Insure.com found that the vehicles with the highest insurance were primarily European, with powerful engines.
Here are the top 10, with their insurance prices:
- Audi R8 Spyder Quattro Convertible: $3,384
- Mercedes CL600 BI-T Coupe: $3,307
- Mercedes S600 BI-T: $2,948
- Audi R8 4.2 Quattro Coupe: $2,903
- Porsche Panamera Turbo: $2,738
- BMW 750i Hybrid: $2,701
- Porsche 911 Turbo Convertible: $2,674
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible: $2,674
- Mercedes CL65 AMG Coupe: $2,669
- BMW 750Li Hybrid: $2,641
