This Is The Most Expensive Car To Insure

The zippiest cars unsurprisingly have some of the highest insurance rates.Insure.com has just released its list of the most expensive cars to insure in 2012, based on the national annual average rate (via CBS).



The website found that the Audi R8 Spyder Quattro Convertible was the most expensive, at $3,384 per year.

Of the 20 cars in the list, Insure.com found that the vehicles with the highest insurance were primarily European, with powerful engines.

Here are the top 10, with their insurance prices:

Audi R8 Spyder Quattro Convertible: $3,384 Mercedes CL600 BI-T Coupe: $3,307 Mercedes S600 BI-T: $2,948 Audi R8 4.2 Quattro Coupe: $2,903 Porsche Panamera Turbo: $2,738 BMW 750i Hybrid: $2,701 Porsche 911 Turbo Convertible: $2,674 Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible: $2,674 Mercedes CL65 AMG Coupe: $2,669 BMW 750Li Hybrid: $2,641

