This Is The Most Exciting Time At Apple Since 2007

Apple is suddenly, somewhat unexpectedly, in the middle of its most exciting period of activity since it launched the original iPhone seven years ago.

Tim Cook has taken over the company and is changing it in ways both small and big that will alter how the world thinks of Apple. For the most part, we think the changes are pretty good.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s happening:

We are firmly in the post-Steve Jobs era, and Apple is doing a lot of stuff that Jobs would not have liked. Whether that’s for the best won’t be known for a few years, but as of right now, these changes look good and necessary.

Because Jobs was such a powerful, brilliant executive, his flaws tend to be swept over. But he had flaws. For instance, he was opposed to putting iTunes on Windows-based computers. However, that was the right call as it led to widespread adoption of the iPod, which kickstarted Apple’s comeback. Jobs was opposed to an App Store because he wanted total control over the iPhone’s software. The App Store was the right call.

After Jobs died, I spoke with a former Apple executive, and one thing he said has stuck with me. Basically, Jobs created bottlenecks at Apple because every major decision flowed through him. With Jobs gone, and power more diffuse, it seems like Apple is able to do more within its product categories.

Cook has taken over the company, and as of right now, it looks like he’s managed to balance Jobs’ obsession with secrecy and control with just enough openness to make the iPhone and iPad better products.

Things are changing at Apple, and it’s going to be exciting to see what happens as a result.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.