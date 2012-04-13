This Is The Most Creative Thing We've Ever Seen On Twitter

The folks behind the Smart Car Argentina Twitter account have Tweeted 456 times. 455 of those Tweets are dedicated to creating the coolest thing we’ve ever seen on Twitter.



Go to the Smart Car Argentina Twitter feed, and then hold “J” on your keyboard. Whoa!

Pressing the “J” key scrolls down Smart Car Argentina’s Twitter feed, creating a nifty digital flipbook featuring, what else, a Smart Car.

Here’s the Twitter flipbook in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

