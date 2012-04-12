FourSquare Reveals The Most Beauty Obsessed City In America

Photo: models.com

“California Girls” have a huge media image, and all that pressure has mounted for the city of Fresno, which ranks No. 1 as the most beauty obsessed city in America, according to a study from FourSquare and InStyle.FourSquare tallied data from 15 million users to find out where they are most likely to check into Ulta, Sephora, and other makeup and beauty stores.



More than 300,000 check-ins put Fresno at the top of the beauty obsessed list. Fresno is home to five beauty schools and multiple beauty retailers.

After Fresno, Lubbock, Texas, and Tulsa, OK round out the top three on the list. Champaign, Ill., Las Vegas, Atlantic City, San Francisco, New York, Houston, and Pensacola, Fla also made the top 10.

