This Small German Town Is Home To The Most Beautiful Hydroelectric Plant We've Ever Seen

Rob Wile
hyrdroplant

Photo: © Brigida González

These days, most cash-strapped American cities can only dream of replacing critical infrastructure, let alone transforming it into a stunning work of art. But if you’re a city in booming Germany, you can make both dreams come true.

Authorities in Kempten, a town of 62,000 in the southern part of the country, were hoping to replace an ageing power station dating back to the 1950s.

The original plan called for something straightforward and efficient.

But at the last moment, the authorities seemed to have had a change of heart. They commissioned something far more radical from local designers Becker Architekten.

Thanks to photographer Brigida González, we are able to take you on a tour of their incredible work.

You can see more of Brigida González’ work here.

The local authorities had two main stipulations for the new design:

Source: Yatzer.com

1. The plant must blend in with the abandoned but starkly beautiful industrial mills lining the river.

Source: Yatzer.com

2. It also had to reflect the curve of the Iller river itself.

Source: Yatzer.com

The plant serves 3,000 households with 10.5 million kilowatt–hours of power per year.

Source: Yatzer.com

The plant (which many reports also refer to as a sculpture) contains 3,865 cubic meters of concrete.

Source: Yatzer.com

The architects purposely chose that material, rather than something more weather-resistant.

Source: Yatzer.com

Source: Yatzer.com

Since its completion in November 2010, the plant itself has enjoyed an average of 20,000 visitors a month, in addition to the pedestrians who traverse the plant's bridge.

Source: Yatzer.com

The turbine room is completely soundproof.

Source: Yatzer.com

Which is prerequisite for an urban environment.

Source: Yatzer.com

The entire plant cost 7.8 million Euros.

Source: Yatzer.com

But we can safely assume it's raised local property values.

Source: Yatzer.com

For more perspective on energy from around the world...

Check out eight countries sitting on the world's supply of conventional hydrocarbons >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.