This Small German Town Is Home To The Most Beautiful Hydroelectric Plant We've Ever Seen

Photo: © Brigida González
These days, most cash-strapped American cities can only dream of replacing critical infrastructure, let alone transforming it into a stunning work of art. But if you’re a city in booming Germany, you can make both dreams come true.
Authorities in Kempten, a town of 62,000 in the southern part of the country, were hoping to replace an ageing power station dating back to the 1950s.
The original plan called for something straightforward and efficient.
But at the last moment, the authorities seemed to have had a change of heart. They commissioned something far more radical from local designers Becker Architekten.
Thanks to photographer Brigida González, we are able to take you on a tour of their incredible work.
1. The plant must blend in with the abandoned but starkly beautiful industrial mills lining the river.
The plant (which many reports also refer to as a sculpture) contains 3,865 cubic meters of concrete.
Since its completion in November 2010, the plant itself has enjoyed an average of 20,000 visitors a month, in addition to the pedestrians who traverse the plant's bridge.
