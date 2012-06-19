This Small German Town Is Home To The Most Beautiful Hydroelectric Plant We've Ever Seen

Photo: © Brigida González

These days, most cash-strapped American cities can only dream of replacing critical infrastructure, let alone transforming it into a stunning work of art. But if you’re a city in booming Germany, you can make both dreams come true.



Authorities in Kempten, a town of 62,000 in the southern part of the country, were hoping to replace an ageing power station dating back to the 1950s.

The original plan called for something straightforward and efficient.

But at the last moment, the authorities seemed to have had a change of heart. They commissioned something far more radical from local designers Becker Architekten.

Thanks to photographer Brigida González, we are able to take you on a tour of their incredible work.

You can see more of Brigida González’ work here.

