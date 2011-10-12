This Is The Moment When Herman Cain Lost The Tea Party Vote

Businessman Herman Cain was having a stellar performance in last night’s Bloomberg-Washington Post debate, right up until the moment he said he would appoint a Fed Chairman like Alan Greenspan.



Cain, who has risen to the top of national polls due to the support of the tea party, seems to have shot himself in the foot with the answer, adding he has two “secret” candidates in mind for the job.

The moderators immediately turned to Rep. Ron Paul, who says he would end the Fed, to pour salt in the wound. It’s brutal.

Watch the video below:

