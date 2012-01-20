This Is The London Olympics' Secret Weapon Against Terrorism

Photo: and one half images via Flickr

Burger trucks and other fast-food vendors at this summer’s Olympic Games will be trained in counter-terrorism methods, reports the Guardian. The games’ organisers believe that the location and proliferation of food vendors makes them ideal to contribute to the event’s security. London’s Metropolitan Police will offer training in counter-terrorism methods and what to do when spotting something suspicious.



Mobilizing the catering will be part of a mass security operation for the Olympics, which could even see surface-to-air missiles utilized if necessary. The Washington Post reports that British police and military personnel practiced security methods on London’s River Thames today.

Working together security forces rehearsed stopping vessels on the water as well as boarding ships while they sailed. It is thought that the proximity of the Thames to the site of the games may present a risk.

