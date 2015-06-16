This is the line to get into Fuku, home of David Chang's gigantic fried chicken sandwich

After an opening weekend full of long lines and intense demand, David Chang’s new fried chicken sandwich restaurant, Fuku, is closing its doors to take a two-day breather.

nyc: fuku will be closed monday / tuesday and reopen at 11am on wednesday. thanks to everyone who came out for our first week at 163.

— momofuku (@momofuku) June 15, 2015

New York-based food and travel writer Bao Ong stopped by the East Village restaurant — Chang’s first foray into fast-food — on Sunday, when the wait to get in was 20 minutes long.

Bao Ong Here’s a view of the line from the back, where Ong was waiting.

At one point the restaurant got so busy that it had to impose a six-sandwich-per-person maximum order. In a message to Eater.com, Fuku management said that while there is no actual order cap, they may enforce one from time to time to “ensure that all guests are served in a timely manner.”

In case you’re wondering what all the fuss is about, the Fuku fried chicken sandwich consists of an enormous deep-fried chicken thigh that’s dipped in buttermilk and habañero purée and tucked into a potato roll with pickles and butter.

“I was already thinking of going back after one bite, ” says Ong. “The chicken is crisp on the outside and perfectly cooked inside. And then there’s the buttery potato roll to hold all the juicy bites of chicken. I’d wait another 20 minutes for it.”

