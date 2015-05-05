This is the last known photo of Hitler

Screen grab/UKTV History Last known photo of Hitler, taken on April 30, 1945.

Shortly before committing suicide in his underground Führerbunker, Hitler briefly stepped outside with an SS officer to survey nearby bomb damage from Allied Forces.

On April 30, 1945, Hitler learned Berlin had fallen into Allied Forces control and his Third Reich, after 12 years, would inevitably be destroyed.

Hitler then quickly married his long-term mistress Eva Braun and prepared his last will and political statement with his secretary Traudl Junge at approximately 4:00 PM.

