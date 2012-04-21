This Is The Lamborghini SUV

autoforum.cz screenshot



Lamborghini has long been rumoured to be far along the way to building an SUV.And on Sunday, the Urus will be officially revealed at the Beijing Auto Show.

While all photos and details are supposed to be under wraps until then, autoforum.cz has leaked nearly all the pictures of Lambo’s new bruiser.

The big red beast looks a bit like an Aventador that has been stretched towards the sky. The powertrain has not been confirmed quite yet, but it is expected to put out 600 horsepower from either the Gallardo’s V10 or a Bentley-sourced V8 or W12.

The Urus will not be Lamborghini’s first foray into the truck market. In the late 1980s and 1990s, Lambo had the V12-powered LM002, a car that was exceedingly popular in the oil-rich Middle East.

Lamborghini wants to sell 3,500 of the Urus each year. It could hit dealers as soon as 2015.

Now take a look at their SUV of old >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.