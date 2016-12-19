This is the key to your project management career

Picture: iStock

Project management is quickly becoming one of today’s most lucrative fields across just about every industry. However, you’re going to need a top certification if you want to get your foot in the door. Fortunately, the Project Management Professional (PMP)® Certification Training is here to help by preparing you to ace both the PMP® and CAPM® certification exams.

Jump right into this 35-hour instruction, and you’ll discover the techniques and skills necessary to manage projects of any scale. On top of mastering the essentials, you’ll be taking lessons from a company that’s approved by Project Management Institute®, ensuring you’ll be ready to tackle the concepts that are found on the PMP® & CAPM® certification exams.

Act fast, and you can get the Project Management Professional (PMP)® Certification Training for only $67.11 AUD [$49.99 USD], saving you more than 90% off its retail price.

