This is the incredible house the Airbnb CEO stayed in when he visited Australia

With panoramic views and iconic design, the Pole House which is just off Victoria’s Great Ocean Road, was where Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky stayed while he was in Australia over Christmas.

It is understood the property was booked by an Airbnb employee on his behalf. The house is suspended about 40 metres about Fairhaven Beach but little did the employee know, Chesky is afraid of heights.

Chesky stayed at the property with his family for two nights.

But you won’t find the Pole House on Airbnb. The listing agent says it’s such a prestigious property the tariffs change quite dramatically and the process became too complicated to continue listing and updating it on the site. The Pole House rates start at $500 a night.

Built by Frank Dixon some 30 years ago, the Pole House survived the Ash Wednesday bushfires and was redesigned throughout 2013 and 2014 by Franco Fiorentini from F2 Architecture.

Here’s a look inside.

The couches smoothly recline at the press of a button.

The taps have lights inside them which shine down along the flowing water. They also change colour to indicate the water temperature, changing from a cold blue to a warm purple and then a hot red.

There are epic, unobstructed views from the bedroom.

The property towers 40 metres above the ocean.

It’s an iconic home which rises above one of the most impressive stretches of Australian coastline.

From the balcony you can scan about 50 kilometres of coastline, from the Split Point Lighthouse at Aireys Inlet along the Great Ocean Road to the forests of The Otways.

You can book it here.

