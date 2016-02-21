This is what you should wear on a date, according to a survey of 1,000 women

When dressing for a first date, it’s important to know what kind of impression you’re giving off. And what better way to determine that than by asking the dates themselves?

Our friends over at Son of a Tailor asked 1,000 women what outfit they’d ideally like to see on their man across the table. And the answer is overwhelmingly clear: a T-shirt is the best way to go. An overwhelming 94% of women would like to see their date show up in a T-shirt.

But the kind of T-shirt depends on the vibe you want to give off. Regular fit and crew necks are better if you want to give off that husband-material vibe, but if you just want to be a “seducer,” you might want to stick with a slim-fit V-neck.

Want to look smarter? Stick a blazer over it. And leave the pony-labelled T-shirts at home — 81% of women aren’t impressed.

For more valuable date advice, check out the full infographic below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.