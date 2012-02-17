This Is The Highest Earning Type Of Interracial Couple

Photo: Instant Vantage on flickr

Asian couples, including mixed couples with either an Asian husband or wife, dominated the combined earnings in 2010, out-earning other mixed couples by $10,000, according to The Rise of Intermarriage study by the Pew Research centre.

Pure Asian couples earned on average $62,000 while mixed couples earned around $71,000.On the other end of the spectrum, newly married couples of Hispanic descent make the lowest combined earnings of about $35,600 per year. Hispanics who married “out” of their race and tied the knot with whites earn significantly more than those who married “in.”



According to the study, the newlywed pattern depicts a bigger picture:

“The earning differences of couples reflect the general pattern of income disparity among families of different racial and ethnic background in the U.S. In 2009, the median family income was $75,027 for Asians, $62,545 for whites, $39,730 for Hispanics, and $38,409 for black families.”

Average income is strongly correlated to education. Higher education, more prevalent among Asians and whites, is often associated with higher earnings.

