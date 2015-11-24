This is the heaviest ship in the world

The heaviest ship in the world is Pioneering Spirit. It’s so big, that it carries cranes big enough to carry other cranes.

It’s owned by Allseas, an oil rig company. The boat can lay oil pipes on the ocean floor, and can lift entire oil platforms from the sea and transport them. At sea, it displaces 900,000 metric tons of water — the equivalent of 300,000 elephants.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Carl Mueller.

