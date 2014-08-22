This Is The Heartbreaking ALS Ice Bucket Challenge That May Finally Quiet All The Haters

There’s been a lot of debate since the ALS ice bucket challenge started a few weeks ago. Many are debating its worth if so many people are simply dumping water over their heads and not making meaningful donations.

But many, also, can’t put a face to ALS and what it means to people dealing with it.

Until now.

Anthony Carbajal may be changing everything with his video on YouTube.

The video starts off silly as he wears a bikini and seductively washes a car for no apparent reason.

Then finally dumping the bucket of water over his head.

But that’s where things take a turn.

After breaking down in front of the camera, he confesses that ALS runs in his family, and he himself was just diagnosed with the disease. Saying plainly and seriously, “ALS is so F****** scary you have no idea.”

He then shows footage of him taking care of his mother with the disease. She can’t even move on her own, and he describes the sadness and terror.

Finally telling us that he’s glad people are talking about the worth of the challenge because for the first time, people are talking about it, and ALS is finally in the public eye.

You can watch the whole video here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.