This Is The Grossest Story You Will Read All Day

A German octogenarian had half her bowel removed after it became infected with E.coli, Bloomberg reports. The E. coli strain caused her bowels to become gangrenous, and she needed emergency surgery to save her life.Doctors who treated the senior in Muenster, Germany, say that medical professionals should watch for unexpected complications (like gangrenous bowels) from the E. coli outbreak that hit Europe recently. 4,000 people became sick from the outbreak that was traced to German sprouts, and 43 people have died.



