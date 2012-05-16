This Is The Grossest Diamond Heist Story We Have Ever Heard

Photo: Flickr / Jane Waterbury

Police in Windsor, Ontario are facing a totally disgusting job: they’re waiting for an alleged diamond thief to pass a $20,000 stone he’s accused of swallowing during a jewelry heist gone awry.The man is currently being kept in a cell without a toilet, the police chief told CBC News.



He’s accused of stealing the diamond from a local retailer by trying to swap it with a fake stone. But when an alert clerk noticed that the diamond had been switched, the man got nervous and allegedly swallowed the real stone he had taken, CBC News reported.

Once the stone passes, it will be up to the police force’s forensic team to retrieve it.

