The Greatest Advice Some Of Australia's Top CEOs And Execs Received From Dad

How are you and your father alike?

Even though he was not my ’biological father’ we share many similarities. A huge lust for life! Compassion for those in-need and actively doing something about it. A great sense of humour, a love of exotic foods and travel.

How are you different from your father?

I was given up for adoption by my Irish Catholic mother and Italian Catholic father and was raised by Hungarian Holocaust survivors. I adored my vivacious, charismatic Hungarian father. Obviously we were very different in many ways, physically, ethnically and he was over 50 when he adopted me. He was a very impatient man and could be quite intolerant of the people around him. I am more even tempered and I have quite a lot of patience for the people in my life.

What is the greatest lesson you learnt from your father?

The greatest lesson I learnt from my father was independence. He brought me up to think for myself and to stand on my own two feet. Maybe it was due to his life experiences or his age. I have tried to teach my own four children the same lesson as being able to look after yourself when there is no support is important when life isn’t going to plan.

What is the best advice your father ever gave you?

The best advice my father ever gave me was ‘people can take everything away from you but they can’t take away your education, its what helped me in bad times and what gave me a future’. As the Co-founder of a national charity that helps Australia’s most marginalised to read and write – I too believe that nothing is more important.