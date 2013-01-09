This Is The Future Of TV

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Every year there’s one big theme at the Consumer Electronics Show.For 2013, it’s television.



This is the space every tech company from Intel to Samsung to Sony is trying to disrupt next.

Web-connected Smart TVs have been around for years. They give you access to streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, web browsing, video chat, downloadable apps and games, you name it.

The real challenge is creating a seamless interface to help you find what you want to watch, when you want to watch it. No one has nailed that yet.

But the companies at CES sure are trying.

Along with the new software on TVs, display size and quality is another big theme for the new sets at CES. TV screens are getting larger (100+ inches) and sharper (with the “4K” television sets that have about twice the resolution as the 1080p sets).

We have our own thoughts on whether or not these trends will take off, but we’ll save that for another day. For now, check out the gallery below for a tour of the biggest trends in TV this year.

