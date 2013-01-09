This Is The Future Of TV

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Every year there’s one big theme at the Consumer Electronics Show.For 2013, it’s television.
This is the space every tech company from Intel to Samsung to Sony is trying to disrupt next.
Web-connected Smart TVs have been around for years. They give you access to streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, web browsing, video chat, downloadable apps and games, you name it.
The real challenge is creating a seamless interface to help you find what you want to watch, when you want to watch it. No one has nailed that yet.
But the companies at CES sure are trying.
Along with the new software on TVs, display size and quality is another big theme for the new sets at CES. TV screens are getting larger (100+ inches) and sharper (with the “4K” television sets that have about twice the resolution as the 1080p sets).
We have our own thoughts on whether or not these trends will take off, but we’ll save that for another day. For now, check out the gallery below for a tour of the biggest trends in TV this year.
Samsung has the best Smart TV interface we've seen so far. It understands natural voice commands to help you find what you want to watch.
You speak the voice commands into Samsung's remote control. There's also a trackpad for navigating the interface.
Samsung's Smart TVs also have downloadable games and motion control. Here's a demo of someone using a stationary bike to play a game.
Giant screens are another big trend. Here's a 110-inch 4K TV from Hisense. Most other companies have ~100-inch TVs too.
4K TVs, or Ultra HD TVs, offer higher picture quality than the 1080p HD TVs you're probably used to. But there's a problem: You're going to have trouble finding content that's compatible with such a high resolution.
TV designs are getting thinner and sexier too. The latest TVs are all metal and glass with extremely thin bezels. It looks like they're floating in air.
Here's what Toshiba's Smart TV interface looks like. It gives you news, weather, and social updates on one screen.
OLED TVs are the next big thing in picture quality. These sets are insanely expensive (tens of thousands of dollars), but expect the price to go down over time. Here are a few OLED TVs from LG.
If you buy one of LG's 3D TVs, two players can play full screen games against each other by wearing special glasses. There's no need for a split screen.
