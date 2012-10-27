This Plane May Have Saved More US Troops Than Any Other In The World

Robert Johnson

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

When you’re hunkered down behind a thin sliver of cover taking heavy fire, there is no more reassuring sound than the twin engines of the A-10 Thunderbolt screaming in from the distance.Check out the A-10 >

That’s what you think anyway, until you hear the 30mm Gatling gun that pounds out 3,500 rounds per minute at the guys trying to kill you.

Then you know the most reassuring sound you’ll ever hear.

The A-10 is an old plane that continues to provide massive air support to ground troops, both with that cannon, and with missiles that can take out a main battle tank in a single shot.

We looked at the A-10 over the summer, with it’s distinctive shape, and historic time in service and decided it was time for another look.

Sometimes old really is good. 

The A-10 Thunderbolt II was introduced to service in the disco-driven year of 1977 — two years after Vietnam officially ended

What the 'Hog' lacks in pretty lines and smooth curves it makes up for in sheer determination and toughness and may suffer extreme damage while still holding to the skies

That's due in part to its two huge General Electric TF34 turbofan engines

The 'Hog' weighs 12 tons and can more than double its weight to fill with ammunition and supplies

The phrase 'Go Ugly Early' is not some off-colour nightlife advice, but a reference to calling in the A-10 before you're getting your butt handed to you be the enemy

While the A-10 is called in for spot rescues — it's overarching mission is to spread that destruction more widely and 'soften' enemy strongholds so ground troops can move in

Backing up the 30mm Gatling gun cannon are 11 separate mounts for all manner of additional firepower

Here's a close look at the GAU-8 Avenger Gatling gun mounted to the nose of the plane — it's so powerful that for years rumours insisted the firing weapon actually slowed the 'Hogs' air speed

The 30mm rounds explode from the barrel 3,500 times a minute — 58 rounds a second

These are 30mm rounds being loaded on an Apache — about 1-inch wide by 7-inches long — they come in armour piercing and high-explosive variants

The rounds are so powerful that they are not targeted at individuals but equipment like armoured vehicles and fortified bunkers

Depleted uranium, self-sharpening tips are very effective at slicing through heavy metal armour

A warthog fully loaded with eight tons of firepower is truly a sight to behold

This AGM-65 Maverick air-to-ground missile weighs up to 670 lbs and can wipe out a tank in a single shot

There are 12 Maverick variants costing between $17,000 and $160,000 depending on their advancements

The 'Hog' also has more than six other hefty pieces of ordnance at its disposal — including 500-pound smart bombs and cluster bombs

The A-10 also carries the Laser Joint Direct Attack Munition (L-JDAM) — a smart bomb up to 10-feet long 2,000 pounds

The A-10 has been a fixture over US battlefields for decades and won't be replaced anytime soon

Some things are just so damn good at their job it doesn't matter how old they get, it's rare, but the A-10 is one of those things

You've seen what comes to their rescue...

Now see why US troops never leave home without a SAW >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.