This Plane May Have Saved More US Troops Than Any Other In The World

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

When you’re hunkered down behind a thin sliver of cover taking heavy fire, there is no more reassuring sound than the twin engines of the A-10 Thunderbolt screaming in from the distance.Check out the A-10 >



That’s what you think anyway, until you hear the 30mm Gatling gun that pounds out 3,500 rounds per minute at the guys trying to kill you.

Then you know the most reassuring sound you’ll ever hear.

The A-10 is an old plane that continues to provide massive air support to ground troops, both with that cannon, and with missiles that can take out a main battle tank in a single shot.

We looked at the A-10 over the summer, with it’s distinctive shape, and historic time in service and decided it was time for another look.

Sometimes old really is good.

