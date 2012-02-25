This Is The First Picture Of The Most Powerful Ferrari Ever

Even though Ferrari’s replacement for the 599 GTB is not being unveiled until next Wednesday, it seems a live photo of the car has leaked out.



GTSpirit just posted this image of the all new F620 that was sent in by a reader.

Jalopnik is reporting that the car should have around 740 horsepower, which would actually make it less powerful than the Ferrari FXX. We’re guessing Ferrari is going to put an asterisk next to most powerful and add the words “road car.”

It has some FF styling cues, like the large front grill. It’s surprising that the first one isn’t Rosso Corsa, the traditional Ferrari Red, but rather a light silver.

We are not sure if we like it yet; we may have to drive it to decide…hint.

Take a look below (GTSpirit via Jalopnik):

Photo: GTSpirit Screenshot

Now take a look at a video of the F620 on the race track >

