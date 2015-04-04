This is the first 2016 campaign commercial

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who became the first high profile candidate to officially begin a White House bid last week, followed that up by launching the first campaign commercial of 2016 on Friday.

According to a statement from his campaign, the commercial will air in four early primary states: Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. It will also appear during Fox News Channel’s “Killing Jesus,” a documentary about Jesus Christ based on a book by conservative talk show host Bill O’Reilly that will appear on the network over this Easter weekend.

“The spot is the first presidential ad buy of the 2016 election cycle, appearing much earlier than campaigns have historically run advertisements,” the campaign’s statement said.

The commercial features footage from Cruz’s campaign announcement last week where he discussed his family’s Christian faith. There are also images of Cruz praying with his family and other Americans including children reciting the pledge of allegiance, a man in military uniform hugging a woman, and people praying.

“Were it not for the transformative love of Jesus Christ, I would have been raised by a single mum without my father in the house,” Cruz says in the ad. “God’s blessing has been on America from the very beginning of this nation. Over and over again when we faced impossible odds, the American people rose to the challenge. This is our fight and that is why im running for president of the united states.”

Cruz, a Tea Party favourite, has been clearly campaigning to appeal to grassroots conservatives and the religious right. His campaign has said it earned over $US4 million in the first few days after his announcement, which would have helped him take to the airwaves.

Watch Cruz’s commercial below.

