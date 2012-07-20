This Is The 'Feet In Lettuce' Photo Burger King Doesn't Want You To See

A Mayfield heights, Ohio, Burger King fired three staffers after this photo—of someone standing, shoes on, in two tubs of lettuce—ended up being posted on the local newspaper’s Facebook page. The pic went viral thanks in part to 4Chan, the notorious bulletin board for teenage jerks and members of the Anonymous hacking collective. It’s not Burger King’s fault, of course, but then neither was it BK’s fault in 2008 when this video of a teen taking a bath in a kitchen sink got onto the web. Burger King’s Twitter account is currently silent on the issue, no doubt because any mention would spread the picture even wider across the web.



Photo: Cleveland.com / Facebook

Read the Cleveland.com story here.

