WHOOPS: This Guy Rang The Closing Bell Early, And Boy Does He Look Embarrassed

In case you didn’t notice, someone accidentally rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange about a minute and a half early.



James Ross, the CEO and president of financial services firm SWS Group, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary today, was the one pushed the button.

This is the face he made that we pulled from some CNBC screenshots. We’ve included a video clip below.

Check out the video here.

