Michael Cera Hits On Rihanna In New 'This Is The End' Trailer

“This is the End” just released a hilarious red band trailer.



The movie about an alien invasion features nearly every big name in comedy today: Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jonah Hill, Jason Segel, Danny McBride, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Mindy Kaling, and Michael Cera — who attempts to make a play for Rihanna before the world begins to crumble beneath them. Literally.

The trailer is NSFW.

The movie is out in theatres June 14.

