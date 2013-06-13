Where You've Seen 'This Is the End' Bros Together Before

Columbia PicturesThe reunited cast of “This Is The End.”In “This Is the End,” we see the likes of Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jonah Hill, and a slew of other stars gather together to face the apocalypse.
The funny thing is, most of these guys are friends in real life — and have costarred together a lot of times before.
Don’t believe us?
'This Is the End' may have never happened if not for the short-lived series 'Freaks and Geeks.' The cult favourite only lasted one season, but it marks the first major roles for Seth Rogen and James Franco. The show is referenced many times throughout the film, and costars Jason Segel and Martin Starr make cameo appearances.
Like 'Freaks and Geeks,' 'Undeclared' is an underrated (and short-lived) TV show that was brought to us by Judd Apatow. It doesn't have the same following as 'Freaks and Geeks,' but it does feature the same calibre of now-famous stars, like Jay Baruchel, Jason Segel, and Seth Rogen (bonus: Charlie Hunnam also starred!).
Judd Apatow made his directorial debut with 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin,' and naturally, he cast some of his favourite actors. Seth Rogen appears as a douche-y co-worker of Steve Carell's titular character, and Jonah Hill makes a small but memorable cameo as a quirky guy trying to score a pair of funky shoes. Paul Rudd also stars (and makes a cameo in 'This Is the End').
This comedy classic boasts the most of 'This Is the End's costars all in one place: Seth Rogen is the lead, while Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel, Jason Segel, and Martin Starr play his BFFs. In addition, Craig Robinson pops up as a surly bouncer, while James Franco got a head start on playing himself when he shows up to do an interview with Katherine Heigl's character.
'Superbad' marks the first feature-film screenplay that came from 'This Is the End' cowriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The longtime BFFs wrote the film about their own high school experiences, with Jonah Hill and Michael Cera starring as Seth and Evan. There's a pretty epic 'Superbad' reunion in 'This Is the End' for Hill, Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse -- and let's just say it involves some harder substances than beer.
James Franco and Seth Rogen play potheads on the run from a drug lord in this comedy, also penned by Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Not only do Franco and Rogen play stoner buddies, but also, another pair from 'This Is the End' pops up together here: Danny McBride and Craig Robinson, as the drug lord's henchmen. This collaboration, more than any other, gets some seriously hilarious recognition in 'This Is the End.'
Before Danny McBride and Jay Baruchel were trapped in a house together during the apocalypse, they were trapped together in the jungle in 'Tropic Thunder.'
Seth Rogen leaves a lot of his standard costars behind in the raunchy comedy 'Zack and Miri Make a Porno' -- except for Craig Robinson, who plays Zack's co-worker and producer of the titular porno.
Michael Cera and Jay Baruchel both attend James Franco's party in 'This Is the End,' but they've been on the big screen before: they fight for the same girl in the 2008 romantic comedy 'Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist.'
Another one from director Judd Apatow, 'Funny People' stars Seth Rogen as a struggling stand-up comedian, with Jonah Hill playing his roommate. Aziz Ansari also appears as an obnoxious fellow comedian and has a pretty grisly scene in 'This Is the End.'
Craig Robinson has appeared in a handful of episodes of Danny McBride's HBO comedy -- playing a baseball player and rocking an eye patch, no less.
Danny McBride cowrote this medieval comedy, which showcases him and James Franco as brothers on a quest to save a princess. The movie was a flop, but the guys are able to poke fun at it in 'This Is the End.'
For his feature-film directorial debut, James Franco called on his friend Danny McBride to take on some more serious material in 'As I Lay Dying.'
For their directorial debut, cowriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg gathered up some of their closest friends to star in 'This Is the End.' They don't all have huge roles (Jason Segel is literally only in one scene), but you can't help but feel like you're watching a big family reunion. Where people die.
