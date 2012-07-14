This Is The Email That Timothy Geithner Sent To The Bank Of England About LIBOR Manipulation In 2008

The Bank of England has published a series of emails exchanged between U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Bank of England Governor Mervyn King about manipulations of the London Interbank Offer Rate (LIBOR).



LIBOR is one of the most important lending benchmarks in the world, affecting everything from individual mortgages to credit cards to complex financial derivatives. The rate is derived from the submissions of 18 different banks, which report the rates at which they could borrow money for a given time period.

WSJ reported last night on an emailed document from Geithner to King, which provided suggestions about how to mend suspected misreporting from banks. This indicates that both central bankers knew about intentional LIBOR manipulation before the financial crisis.

We’ve pointed out, however, that the Federal Reserve appears to have acknowledged the possibility that LIBOR could be manipulated long before this, however. Indeed, they published a paper on this in 1998.

Here’s a look at the document and emails from the BOE:

