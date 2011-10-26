This Is The Floorplan Of Alec Baldwin's New $11.7M Devonshire Penthouse

We’ve been following Penthouse 12E at the Devonshire House since it was but six former rental apartments with the walls ripped out. These days it’s all grown up, and soon its new owner will be taking up residence. The Observer confirms the earlier rumour that the new owner is Alec Baldwin, who recently gave up his place at Central Park West’s El Dorado. Baldwin paid $11.7 million, a decent discount from the $12.5 million ask, for the 4,137-square-foot 3BR/4.5BA.



