A Top Zynga Exec Threw A Stack Of Hundreds At Someone Whose Company He Was Trying To Buy

Here’s an insane negotiation technique, courtesy of Zynga.



In the middle of buyout talks, a senior Zynga executive threw cash into a founder’s face as part of the deal, according to a report by the New York Times.

Here’s what happened:

In the spring of 2009, Zynga was courting MyMiniLife, a game company that later developed the underlying technology for FarmVille and many of Zynga’s games. During one meeting, the topic turned to compensation. A Zynga senior vice president, clad in jeans and leather cowboy boots, whipped out his wallet and a stack of hundred-dollar bills. He chucked the money at a MyMiniLife founder and asked him if that was enough, said one person present at the meeting.

MyMiniLife eventually took the deal, but a lead project manager eventually took off after the stress of the company pushed him. The team eventually demanded a new project manager and threatened to walk out if they didn’t get one, and Zynga provided one for them.

Read the whole thing at the NYT →

