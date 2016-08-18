This is the coolest photo ever of a Porsche 911

Yee-haw! It’s a Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS from the early 1970s and a veteran of rally racing from the period.

It’s being sold by H&H Classic, a British collectible-car specialist. “We are delighted and honoured to be chosen to sell this legendary race car,” said Dominic Lyncker, Managing Director of H&H Classics. “This car is the stuff of motor racing history and is one of the greatest Porsche Carrera 2.7 RS of all time.”

Given that the 911, based on the photo above, can briefly take flight, we’re inclined to agree. I mean, that front-right wheel is about three feet off the ground!

Here are a few more shots of the 911, a car that we pretty much completely adore:

