This Is The Computer Setup Most Of Google's Engineers Use

Matt Lynley

Photo: Google

It might not seem like it, but a huge amount of work goes into that little tiny search bar in the corner of your browser. Google employs literally thousands of people to make sure all its other services are working properly, too.So, how do they get it done? What equipment do they use?

Edmond Lau, an ex-Google search technician, detailed the whole setup in a post on Quora. It’s a pretty hefty setup.

All Googlers start with a Linux desktop with a modified version of Ubuntu.

Some Mac users also use Mac Pros along with their Linux desktops.

They'll either use just a single monitor...

...or two...

...or they'll get creative and stack a whole bunch.

Engineers prefer a MacBook pro for a laptop.

They'll also use IBM ThinkPads or MacBook Airs.

Windows PCs have basically been phased out.

They'll use a program called SynergyKM to link one keyboard and mouse to multiple computers and laptops.

The Steelcase Think is the standard issue chair for Googlers.

The standard issue keyboard is a Dell, but many opt for a Kinesis keyboard like this.

The office is arranged with open cubicles that host between 3 and 5 engineers per cubicle.

