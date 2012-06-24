This Is What Goes Through Your Mind When You're This Close To An IED Blast

Ben King/ armour Down



What does it take to let go of what you were in order to build something different?

I keep asking myself that as I try to grow my own business and family. As best I can tell, things seem to move forward based not only on how hard I try, but also according to how well I let go of the past.

The vast majority of my missions in Iraq were made along side Artillery Batteries that had recreated themselves as mobile infantry units.

I’ll never forget the songs I heard the infantry boys singing during basic at Benning.

Oh Hail, Oh Hail, Artillery.

King of Battle, Follow Me!

You see, artillery is mobile but not in the sense that the infantry is. Think of a chess board. The Queen can move any direction as far as she wants. The King can too, but only one space at a time.

So these batteries had to change. They had to let go of the routines, their old ways.

Adapt and overcome, HOOAH.

I use this blog to let go of the stuff that I no longer need. As always, it’s a process but I know I am going in the right direction which is why I think it’s time for me to let go of some of my horrors.

I will try to be gentle, but I must warn you, the information below is graphic and horrifying.

9 May 2006

Smoke M was waiting at the outer edge of the cordon for someone with a camera. Having never seen an IED blast up close I volunteered mine.

When he asked me how to use it, I asked if it would be easier if I just came along and took the pictures. He obliged.

The flaming relic that was once a Humvee grew in my field of vision as we walked into the kill zone.

The humvee looked like balled up blackened aluminium foil. The only distinguishing feature was the barrel of the 50. Cal. The weapon as useless now as it was before. Its power negated by cowardly tenacity.