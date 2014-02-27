This Is The Closest Qantas Came To Mentioning A Sale Of Its Frequent Flyer Business

Qantas made no mention of the frequent flyer business. (Photo: Getty/Scott Barbour)

Qantas just put its results out, and as expected they were bad.

In the lead up to the release, there was some discussion over a potential sale or spin-off of the airline’s valuable frequent-flyer business.

Nothing was explicitly mentioned in the documents released this morning, but if you were wondering, this is the closest Qantas came:

The review has identified a number of high-quality assets of significant value. No final decisions have been made about other assets within the Group’s portfolio. Qantas will update the market as and when required.

The review referred to is part of a plan to save $2 billion over the next three years, which includes cutting 5000 jobs.

See also:

This Analyst Said What Everyone Is Thinking About Qantas

Nine Huge Battles Alan Joyce Has Fought

One Thing Going For Qantas: The Loss-Making Capacity War Must End

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.