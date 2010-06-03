This Is The Chart You Need To Watch To See If A European Banking Crisis Really Breaks Out

Photo: Deutsche Bank
Yesterday we noted some analysis from David Kotok of Cumberland Advisors who argued that the European situation was more indicative of a solvency crisis, rather than a liquidity crisis.How come? Because for the most part, the banks aren’t tapping the Fed’s dollar-swap funding lines, which they would do if they were in need of liquidity.
Indeed, this chart from Deutsche Bank’s Peter Hooper puts perspective on this. The swap lines have been re-opened, but their usage is tiny. When you see this start to actually blow up higher, then that will raise some red flags.
As Deutsche Bank notes, the closely-watched LIBOR-OIS spread (another measure of bank confidence, a la the TED Spread) continues to widen. What's notable is that the 3-month forward market suggests market participants see things getting worse.
It's definitely picking up, but clearly still well below crisis levels. What's interesting is how far the forwards market (in red) undershot the reality during the depths of the crisis.
Why might European banks need dollars? More than any other region, their banks are active in cross-border lending, often dollar denominated.
Another view showing that by funding in dollars synthetically, through the FX market, is getting more expensive
