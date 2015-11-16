This is the change everyone has been waiting for at London's Heathrow Airport

London’s Heathrow Airport is one of the busiest hubs in the world and serves as a major point to connect traffic from Asia and Africa to North America.
As Britain’s main international airport, Heathrow has been working hard to upgrade its facilities. In recent years, the airport has opened two new terminal buildings and has conducted significant renovations to others.
The greatest constraint on the airport, however, has been its lack of runways. Though more than 72 million passengers pass through Heathrow every year, the facility still operates using just two runways.
That’s right, two. This makes operations for the airport quite challenging.
But if Heathrow’s latest expansion plans are approved, things are about to change for the airport.
By the 1960s, the airport's permanent terminal buildings entered service. Heathrow also abandoned its 'Star of David' layout, keeping only the northern and southern runways.
Heathrow development came just in time for the arrival of the jet set! Along with celebrities such as The Beatles and ...
But what hasn't changed in the past half-century are its two runways. All the while, rival airports such as JFK in New York and Charles de Gaulle in Paris each boast four runways.
But that may be ready for an update if the airport's new expansion proposal is approved this December.
The expansion would include a third runway built at the north of the airport; it would increase Heathrow's capacity to 740,000 flights a year from 470,000.
