This is the change London Heathrow Airport has been waiting for

London’s Heathrow Airport is one of the busiest hubs in the world and serves as a major connecting point for traffic between Asia and Africa with North America.

As Britain’s main international airport, Heathrow has been working hard to upgrade its facilities. In recent years, the airport has opened two brand new terminal buildings and have conducted significant renovations to others.

However, the greatest constraint on the airport has been it’s lack of runways. Although more than 72 million passengers pass through Heathrow every year, the facility still operates using just two runways.

However, if Heathrow’s latest expansion plans are approved, things are about to change for airport.

At first, the airport wasn't much to look at. Its passenger terminals were just tents. Heathrow Airport By the 1960s, the airport's permanent terminal buildings entered service. Heathrow also abandoned its 'Star of David' layout, keeping only the northern and southern runways. Heathrow Airport Heathrow development came just in time for the arrival of the jet set! Along with celebrities such as The Beatles and ... Heathrow Airport The airport is home to Virgin Atlantic Airways and ... Heathrow Airport ... British Airways. Heathrow Airport ... Terminal 5 facilities. Heathrow Airport But what hasn't changed in the last half century are its two runways. Heathrow Airport But that may be ready for an update if the Airport's new expansion proposal is approved this December. Heathrow Airport The expansion would include a third runway built at the north of the airport; it would increase Heathrow's capacity from 470,000 flights a year to 740,000. Heathrow Airport The airport also wants to build a new terminal to the west of Terminal 5. Heathrow Airport The expansion would also dramatically alter Heathrow's central terminal area. Heathrow Airport The transformed central terminal area will feature new hotels, office buildings and ... Heathrow Airport ... green space for passengers. Heathrow Airport The new hotel facilities will be located just a few minutes away from the terminals. Heathrow Airport The proposed development plan also calls for improvements to road and rail access to the airport. Heathrow Airport The expansion of London Heathrow has been a contentious topic. Although there have been discussions about building a completely new airport for decades, the British government recommended improvements to Heathrow as the preferred way to increase airport capacity. Heathrow Airport

