This is the change London Heathrow Airport has been waiting for

London’s Heathrow Airport is one of the busiest hubs in the world and serves as a major connecting point for traffic between Asia and Africa with North America.
As Britain’s main international airport, Heathrow has been working hard to upgrade its facilities. In recent years, the airport has opened two brand new terminal buildings and have conducted significant renovations to others.
However, the greatest constraint on the airport has been it’s lack of runways. Although more than 72 million passengers pass through Heathrow every year, the facility still operates using just two runways.
However, if Heathrow’s latest expansion plans are approved, things are about to change for airport.
By the 1960s, the airport's permanent terminal buildings entered service. Heathrow also abandoned its 'Star of David' layout, keeping only the northern and southern runways.
Heathrow development came just in time for the arrival of the jet set! Along with celebrities such as The Beatles and ...
But that may be ready for an update if the Airport's new expansion proposal is approved this December.
The expansion would include a third runway built at the north of the airport; it would increase Heathrow's capacity from 470,000 flights a year to 740,000.
