Burning Man is a week-long temporary community annually established “to guide, nurture and protect the more permanent community created by its culture.”

This year 68,000 people from all over the world gathered in the Black Rock Desert to celebrate the 27th Burn.

The Man is central to the endeavour:

“Imagine the man, greeting you, neon and benevolence, watching over the community. You’re here to build a community that needs you and relies on you.”

After “a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops,” as Reuters describes it, the time comes to burn the Man.

“On Saturday night, we’ll burn the Man. As the procession starts, the circle forms, and the man ignites, you experience something personal, something new to yourself, something you’ve never felt before.”

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart The Man burns during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013.

So now you know what

the burning Manis. However, “

trying to explainwhat Burning Man is to someone who has never been to the event is a bit like trying to explain what a particular colour looks like to someone who is blind.”

