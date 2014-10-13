This Is The Book Rupert Murdoch Is Making All His Execs Read

Photo; Getty/Justin Sullivan

PayPal founder and serial investor Peter Thiel has penned his thoughts on startups and how to build the future in his new book Zero to One and his insights have captured the imagination of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

So much so that Murdoch has tweeted he will be buy a copy for each of his senior managers.

Enjoying brilliant, often provocative, Peter Thiel book, Zero to One.

Will buy many and distribute to all senior execs. — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) October 13, 2014

Zero to One launches with a contrarian premise – that we actually live in an age of technological stagnation and and how short-term, distracted thinking ruins businesses.

Thiel then covers off what he sees as the business challenges of the future and how the fallout of the ’90s dot-com boom still haunts tech startups.

