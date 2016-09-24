Here's the biggest sign your boss doesn't like you, according to one CEO

Even if you get along with your boss, your relationship is most likely not always going to be sunshine and flowers. Tension has a way of arising in any office relationship — especially if you’re both passionate about your work.

However, most of the time, those conflicts are temporary and relatively minor.

But what if your boss really just doesn’t like you? Some managers are obvious about which workers they’re not crazy about. But others are more subtle.

How can you tell if you’re permanently on the outs?

Ceros CEO and founder Simon Berg notes that if your boss stops being open with you, that’s a bad sign.

There are a few ways this can happen. For example, your boss may stop joking around with you and suddenly becomes all business, all the time. Or, they may stop sharing important information with you or inviting you to team meetings.

If you notice that your boss is fairly open with your colleagues, but seems closed off in his or her interactions with you, there’s a good chance they don’t like you.

“If there’s a personality conflict between you and your boss, the best solution is usually to part ways,” Berg says. “While it’s possible to adjust certain behaviours that may annoy your boss, you can’t change who you are — nor should you.”

