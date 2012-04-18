This Is The Biggest Sedan On The Road Today

Photo: flightlog via flickr

Q: What is the biggest sedan currently in production?A: Whether you’re asking about the biggest on the outside or the inside, that honour goes to the Rolls-Royce Phantom extended-wheelbase sedan.



The wheelbase — the distance between the front and rear wheels — of this behemoth measures 150.4 inches, and its overall length is 239.5 inches. That is within an inch of being twice as long as Scion’s new iQ hatchback.

The Phantom also is big inside, with passenger volume of 125 cubic feet, more than any other sedan.

All that size and room comes at a high price — $450,000. Assuming that might be just a little too steep, other sedans with large interiors include the BMW 740 Li (115 cubic feet), the Hyundai Equus (111) and Genesis (109), Mercedes-Benz S-Class (109), Audi A8L (107), Lincoln MKS (105) and Ford Taurus (102).

You can check the specs for these models in the Cars.com Research section to see how they compare in passenger volume, overall length and cargo space.

© 2012, Cars.com

Now meet the 22-year-old Saudi playboy with a $12 million car collection >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.