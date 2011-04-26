This Is The Best Way To Nail A Presentation

Author Susan Cain says this is the best public speaking advice she’s ever received:



“Practice on camera.”

Simply saying your speech out loud isn’t enough, she says. Cain likens it to straightening a tie without a mirror. Recording yourself and watching the presentation is a guess-proof way to prepare.

The way an audience receives a presentation has a lot to do with the speaker’s facial cues, posture, and overall confidence. Most people don’t talk to large groups the way they would to friends; presentations can be ridden with nervous ticks unbeknown to speakers.

If you watch yourself present, you’ll see yourself the way everyone else does. Then you’ll be able to work on both looking and sounding confident.

