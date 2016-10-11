The best thing to do if you want to seem more likable

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Here’s an easy way to quickly appear more likable.

Likability can be a tricky thing.

Sometimes, people who initially come across as friendly turn out to be terrible. At the same time, those who are aloof, shy, or just bad at first impressions, are oftentimes very lovely people.

So, before we talk about how to come across as more likable, let’s all remind ourselves that appearances can be deceiving.

With that said, it can be quite helpful to immediately come across as friendly, especially when meeting someone for the first time.

One easy way to exude friendliness is to take some advice from Destiny’s Child and “say my name, say my name.”

That’s right … it’s that simple: You just need to call the person you’re speaking to by their name.

Joyce E. Russell wrote on the importance of saying someone’s name for the Washington Post: “A person’s name is the greatest connection to their own identity and individuality. Some might say it is the most important word in the world to that person.”

By consistently saying a person’s name, we’re not just being courteous. You’re actually providing a person with affirmation. This will make you seem friendly and likable and help you create a positive connection with others.

