This corporate vending machine offers all products for a quarter.



“Nobody believed me about my wife’s 25-cent vending machine at her job,” a man wrote on Reddit, posting a photo as proof.

Others chimed in, saying that snacks at their offices cost between 50 cents and $1.50.

Here’s the photo:

Photo: Imgur/Reddit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.