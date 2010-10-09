This Is The Best Thing We've Seen From MySpace Ever

Facebook roadkill MySpace is getting into producing content.



It’s not horrible!

We just spent a perfectly enjoyable 5 minutes watching this clip about the High Times Stony Awards. It’s kind of funny.

IN FACT – Considering we never thought much of MySpace’s icky, spammy social network even back in its heyday, this clip is probably the best thing we have ever seen from the company.

Is MySpace going to follow Yahoo and AOL’s lead and turn into a media company? Yes, please.

Reporter Freaks Out at Stony Awards



MySpace Comedians [Myspace Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.