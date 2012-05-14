This Is The Best Thing To Happen To Yahoo In Years

Finally, a new Yahoo.

Photo: Yodel Anecdotal

Today’s events at Yahoo have the potential to be a major positive turning point for the company.First, Yahoo’s dysfunctional board actually moved relatively quickly to make a decision they had to make, which was to remove CEO Scott Thompson.



By waiting a week to offer any sort of explanation for the bogus degree on his bio–and then having his explanation immediately and angrily exposed as a lie by the headhunting firm he blamed for the mistake—there was no conceivable way Thompson could have remained as CEO.

By being allowed to resign instead of getting fired for cause, Thompson will probably walk away with a considerable amount of money. This will be galling to those who are now convinced that he fabricated the degree himself. But allowing the resignation was expedient for Yahoo, and it will reduce any legal exposure the company faces from filing erroneous statements with the SEC.

Second, five Yahoo board members resigned effective immediately.

The main problem at Yahoo over the past decade has been the Board of Directors, which has made one disastrous mistake after another. Individually, the board members are smart, capable people, but together, they have made (and avoided making) decisions that have helped run the company into the ground.

With such a large number of board members resigning, the new board will have few ties to the past.