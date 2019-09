New York street artist Jilly Ballistic has turned a poster for widely-acknowledged stinker “That’s My Boy” into a piece of art that has been blowing up on Reddit.



The artist—check out the Flickr stream here—has been revamping subway posters for two years. This just about sums up what everyone was thinking about the Sandler flop.

Photo: Reddit

