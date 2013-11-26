This Is The Best Ice Cream In Australia

Photograph Provided

This white chocolate, salted caramel and macadamia ice cream is the best in Australia.

It’s made by Gourmet Ice Cream, a Queensland company started in 1997.

And today it was named Australian Grand Dairy Awards‘ Grand Champion Dairy Product.

Chief Judge Neil Willman: “We were all raving about the Gourmet Ice Cream entry, it was a real hit in the judging room. The intense flavour of freshly roasted macadamias, combined with the sweet white chocolate and ripples of punchy salted caramel are an absolute winner.”

The 2014 Australian Grand Dairy Awards’ 19 category Champions were selected from a pool of more than 430 Australian cheese and dairy products that had previously been awarded gold at state competitions throughout the year.

