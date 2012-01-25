This Is The Best Explanation Of Davos By The Numbers We've Seen

Photo: Al-jazeera

The team at Reuters covering Davos has put together a great infographic assembling they key stats you need to know to understand the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos.Highlights include:



Last year WEF had $157 million in revenues and $156 million in expenses

Swiss Socialist youth plan to build 15 igloos at Davos this year

6 water cannons have been loaned from German authorities to the Swiss to deal with potential protesters

At a minimum, 3 Davos attendees have served time in prison

Saif Gaddafi was a WEF Young Global Leader for 6 years before his membership was revoked

