This Is The Best Explanation Of Davos By The Numbers We've Seen

The team at Reuters covering Davos has put together a great infographic assembling they key stats you need to know to understand the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos.Highlights include:
Last year WEF had $157 million in revenues and $156 million in expenses
Swiss Socialist youth plan to build 15 igloos at Davos this year
6 water cannons have been loaned from German authorities to the Swiss to deal with potential protesters
At a minimum, 3 Davos attendees have served time in prison
Saif Gaddafi was a WEF Young Global Leader for 6 years before his membership was revoked
