This Is The Best Blog Post We've Ever Read By An Entrepreneur

Ben Pieratt is the founder and CEO of Svpply, a social shopping startup in New York City, and he wrote the best blog post we think we’ve ever read from a startup CEO.The title gives the tone of the post: “I have no idea what I’m doing.”



Pieratt writes about the fact that he’s a graphic designer by training, and that all of the business-y aspects of running a startup, recruiting, etc. are hard and scary. That things don’t happen how or as fast as they should. That even when it’s not his fault that things go wrong, it’s still his fault because the buck stops with him.

The world of startup entrepreneurship can be pretty macho, with plenty of onanistic self-congratulation about how awesome it is to be an entrepreneur. Your writer has started several companies, and the fact of the matter is that it’s lonely, terrifying and not glamorous at all. Most of the time, you really have no idea what you’re doing. Being public and upfront about it shows amazing humility and strength of character, two qualities that almost always go together.

Congratulations, Ben Pieratt.

Here’s how it starts:

I am the CEO of Svpply, Inc., a social shopping S-Corp operating out of New York City. My company has been the recipient of over half-a-million in investor dollars, for the stated purpose of building an unknown, 3,000-member web service into a cultural phenomenon, and I truly have very little understanding of what I am doing.

